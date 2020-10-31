|
New Zealand Greens accept Ardern's offer of 'cooperation agreement'
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Jacinda Ardern, has agreed on a governing “cooperation agreement” with the Green party, offering two ministries and agreeing to a handful of shared policy priorities for her second term – an offer they accepted late on Saturday. Labour won the general election in October with an outright majority,...
Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand Left-wing green political party in New Zealand
Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand
