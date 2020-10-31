Global  
 

New Zealand Greens accept Ardern's offer of 'cooperation agreement'

WorldNews Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
New Zealand Greens accept Ardern's offer of 'cooperation agreement'Jacinda Ardern, has agreed on a governing “cooperation agreement” with the Green party, offering two ministries and agreeing to a handful of shared policy priorities for her second term – an offer they accepted late on Saturday. Labour won the general election in October with an outright majority,...
