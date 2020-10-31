Global  
 

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approachesManila: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is the world's strongest this year approaches the Southeast Asian nation. Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and gusts of...
