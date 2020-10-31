|
Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Manila: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is the world's strongest this year approaches the Southeast Asian nation. Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and gusts of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
Police officer killed by rooster at illegal cockfight in the PhilippinesA police chief in the Philippines has been killed by a rooster while breaking up an illegal cockfight.A sharp blade attached to the bird cut an artery in his..
New Zealand Herald
Cockfighting Raid Turns Deadly, Rooster Attacks and Kills Police OfficerA police officer was killed during a raid on an illegal cockfighting event in the Philippines ... when a rooster with a blade on it's leg slashed the cop,..
TMZ.com
Police officer raiding illegal cockfight gets killed by roosterA Philippine police officer has been killed by a rooster during a raid on an illegal cockfight in the province of Northern Samar. Lieutenant Christine Bolok was..
WorldNews
Police chief killed by fighting cock during raid on illegal venue in PhilippinesA Filipino police officer bled to death after a fighting cock slashed his femoral artery during a raid on an illegal event on the island of Northern Samar. Like..
WorldNews
Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of Day of the Dead closure
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Philippines to allow foreign investors to enter countryManila: The Philippines' coronavirus task force has approved the entry of foreign investors to the...
WorldNews
The rickshaw classroom for indigenous kids
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Need homework help? Try Manila's dial-a-teachers
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Luzon
Southeast Asia Subregion of Asia
Why China loves durian, the smelly fruit popular in Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia but banned ...Arguably the most prized of all produce in Southeast Asia, the durians is...
WorldNews
Indonesia workers protest against 'exploitative' new law
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
Why Singapore's COVID death rate is world's lowest
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:09Published
Indonesian students trade trash to study online
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Tweets about this