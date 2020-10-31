Global  
 

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole for Emilia Romagna GP at Imola

BBC News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Valtteri Bottas beats Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position with his last lap of qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
