Niger: American hostage rescued by US special forces

Hungry ISHAWURU#ENDSARS RT @HumAngle_: An American kidnapped earlier this week was rescued by US Navy SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid early today. Philip Walton, 27,… 4 minutes ago Dan Milligan American kidnapped in southern Niger, officials say - ABC News - https://t.co/EdO55AzeyK via @ABC 42 minutes ago Toyin Abdulrazaq RT @IAmRotimiIliasu: He was Kidnapped in Niger Republic. And Rescue operation involved the governments of the U.S., Niger and Nigeria... h… 55 minutes ago Rotimi Iliasu Suleiman He was Kidnapped in Niger Republic. And Rescue operation involved the governments of the U.S., Niger and Nigeria...… https://t.co/tHHyaZNW3K 1 hour ago mfiorenews US special forces rescued 27-year-old Philip Walton, an American missionary who was kidnapped in southern #Niger on… https://t.co/MfDuCL4YPk 2 hours ago Kayzone♨ RT @ReutersAfrica: Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes kidnapped an American man in rural southern Niger in the early hours of Tuesday, three… 2 hours ago