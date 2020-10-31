Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Niger: American hostage rescued by US special forces

BBC News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Philip Walton, an American citizen, was abducted from a village in Niger by armed men on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philip Walton

SEAL Team 6 rescues U.S. citizen Philip Walton in Nigeria

 Officials feared he would be sold to terrorists.
CBS News

Niger Niger Republic in Western Africa

US citizen kidnapped in Niger rescued in military operation

 WASHINGTON — An American citizen kidnapped in the West African nation of Niger this past week has been rescued in a U.S. military operation in neighboring..
WorldNews

Navy Commandos Rescue American Kidnapped in Niger

 U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a predawn raid in neighboring Nigeria to free the American before he could be sold to terrorists.
NYTimes.com

UN defeats Russia resolution promoting women at peace tables

 The UN Security Council defeated a Russian resolution Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of a UN measure demanding equal participation for women in..
WorldNews

American kidnapped in southern Niger, says local official

 NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen kidnapped an American citizen in the West African nation of Niger early Tuesday and demanded a ransom from his relatives, a local..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Niger: American hostage rescued by US special forces

 Philip Walton, an American citizen, was abducted from a village in Niger by armed men on Monday.
BBC News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Donald Trump hails ‘elite US Special Forces’ after kidnapped American Philip Walton rescued in ‘high-risk raid’ in Niger

 Philipe Nathan Walton, 27, was abducted in Niger on October 26 and gunmen demanded a ransom from his relatives. He was rescued in a high-risk operation by US...
Zee News Also reported by •WorldNews

Navy Commandos Rescue American Kidnapped in Niger

 U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a predawn raid in neighboring Nigeria to free the American before he could be sold to terrorists.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

kingkish

Hungry ISHAWURU#ENDSARS RT @HumAngle_: An American kidnapped earlier this week was rescued by US Navy SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid early today. Philip Walton, 27,… 4 minutes ago

DanMilligan2

Dan Milligan American kidnapped in southern Niger, officials say - ABC News - https://t.co/EdO55AzeyK via @ABC 42 minutes ago

toyinabdulrazaq

Toyin Abdulrazaq RT @IAmRotimiIliasu: He was Kidnapped in Niger Republic. And Rescue operation involved the governments of the U.S., Niger and Nigeria... h… 55 minutes ago

IAmRotimiIliasu

Rotimi Iliasu Suleiman He was Kidnapped in Niger Republic. And Rescue operation involved the governments of the U.S., Niger and Nigeria...… https://t.co/tHHyaZNW3K 1 hour ago

mfiorenews

mfiorenews US special forces rescued 27-year-old Philip Walton, an American missionary who was kidnapped in southern #Niger on… https://t.co/MfDuCL4YPk 2 hours ago

kayzone2260

Kayzone♨ RT @ReutersAfrica: Unidentified gunmen on motorbikes kidnapped an American man in rural southern Niger in the early hours of Tuesday, three… 2 hours ago