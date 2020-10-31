Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Typhoon Goni: Philippines braced for year's most powerful storm

BBC News Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Torrential rain and 215kph winds are expected to hit the main island of Luzon on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

 Manila: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is..
WorldNews

Police officer killed by rooster at illegal cockfight in the Philippines

 A police chief in the Philippines has been killed by a rooster while breaking up an illegal cockfight.A sharp blade attached to the bird cut an artery in his..
New Zealand Herald

Cockfighting Raid Turns Deadly, Rooster Attacks and Kills Police Officer

 A police officer was killed during a raid on an illegal cockfighting event in the Philippines ... when a rooster with a blade on it's leg slashed the cop,..
TMZ.com

Police officer raiding illegal cockfight gets killed by rooster

 A Philippine police officer has been killed by a rooster during a raid on an illegal cockfight in the province of Northern Samar. Lieutenant Christine Bolok was..
WorldNews

Luzon Luzon

You Might Like


Tweets about this