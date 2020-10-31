Global  
 

'Sean Connery WAS James Bond': Daniel Craig, George Takei, more stars mourn 007

Celebrities, fans and friends flocked to Twitter Saturday to pay their respects to Sean Connery, actor known for defining James Bond for a generation.
 Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.

 You'll never guess who author Ian Fleming wanted as his James Bond.
Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes. His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

 In 1999, Steve Kroft spoke with Sean Connery about his most famous role.
Daniel Craig is the actor who's spent the most time topless in his movies, according to a new countdown published online.

Damian Lewis isn't apparently interested in replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond, and would turn down the role if it was offered to him.

Producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that the search for Daniel Craig's James Bond replacement hasn't begun yet.

Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI+ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag.

Sean Connery was often cited as the world's favourite James Bond, having played him in several films from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Rami Malek has revealed that he suffered psychologically while playing the villain in No Time To Die.

Actor Rami Malek speaks about taking on the role of James Bond's latest villain in No Time To Die, and the challenges of inhabiting the calculating and evil figure of Safin...

 Legendary actor Sean Connery, who was the first to play the stylish spy James Bond, passed away at the age of 90. Tributes poured in for the iconic actor on...
