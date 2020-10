At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece



At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47 Published 13 hours ago

Panic in a garage in Izmir, Turkey, as major earthquake hits



CCTV in a commercial garage in Izmir, Turkey, caught the moment the earthquake hit on Friday 30 October.One man, standing next to the car, immediately ran away. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 19 hours ago