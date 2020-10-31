Global  
 

With Florida a big prize, Biden, Trump slug it out in final, frenzied days of coronavirus-altered election

USATODAY.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, along with a host of allies, continue to fan out across Florida in the campaign's homestretch.
News video: Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up'

Trump mocks Biden while crowd chants 'Lock him up' 01:42

 Donald Trump has ridiculed election rival Joe Biden at a rally in Arizona,while a crowd called for the Democratic presidential candidate to be 'lockedup'. Mr Trump was addressing a rally in the last days before the election.

Final weekend on the campaign trail for Trump and Biden

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final weekend before Election Day on the campaign trail. Michelle Lee, a reporter for The Washington Post,..
CBS News

Trump makes aggressive play for Pennsylvania

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said the nation was at a crossroads as Election Day approaches. He spoke during a campaign rally in Newtown,..
USATODAY.com

US Election: Barack Obama mocks Donald Trump for being obsessed with crowd size, says he's 'jealous of Covid's media coverage'

 Former US President Barack Obama has blasted President Donald Trump as egotistical and incompetent during a campaign event in Flint, Michigan.Obama spoke..
New Zealand Herald
Study: Superspreader Trump Rallies Generated 30,000 COVID-19 Cases And Over 700 Deaths [Video]

Study: Superspreader Trump Rallies Generated 30,000 COVID-19 Cases And Over 700 Deaths

Researchers from Stanford University estimate President Donald Trump's series of campaign rallies have functioned as COVID-19 superspreader events. HuffPost reports Stanford University researchers say the events led to thousands of more cases and hundreds of more deaths than would have occurred otherwise. Though not necessarily among attendees, more than 30,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 700 deaths, arose because of the gatherings.

Trump Supporters Succeed in Chasing Biden Bus Out of Austin, TX Area

 A group of Trump supporters on the outskirts of Austin reportedly ran a Biden campaign bus out of town after trying to hold an event there ... and, apparently,..
TMZ.com

Biden and Surrogates Hit Trump on Taxes in Closing Argument

 “Why should you pay more taxes than Donald Trump?” Joseph R. Biden Jr. asked as he took aim at the president’s taxes and tax policy.
NYTimes.com

Harris attacks Trump's virus response at FL event

 Sen. Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Florida on Saturday to urge voters to turn out and deliver victory for the Democrats on Tuesday. (Oct. 31)
 
USATODAY.com

With early voting underway in Florida, Democrats worry about Black and Latino support.

 With turnout the key to victory in Florida, some Democrats have expressed concern about a lack of enthusiasm from Black and Latino voters.
NYTimes.com

The Deciders: White voters in 2020

 As part of the CBS News special “The Deciders,” “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King profiles several White female voters, including an ardent Trump..
CBS News

The Deciders: Latino voters in 2020

 CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas reports for “The Deciders” on Latino Americans in Florida and Arizona, where political views are varied and diverse..
CBS News

Can Trump Woo Enough Black Men to Hurt Biden in Battleground States?

 On the ground and in TV ads, the candidates are in an intense and surprising battle for Black male voters, who are crucial for Democrats trying to win back..
NYTimes.com

US election polls with three days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead [Video]

US election polls with three days to go: Biden holds seven-point lead

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election [Video]

Trump, Biden Hit Midwest In Final Days Leading To Election

President Trump and Joe Biden are continuing to try to drum up votes in the last few days before Nov. 3, both hitting the Midwest today. As usual, they are taking very different campaign strategies.

11pm ABC vote 2020 PKG 10.30.2020 [Video]

11pm ABC vote 2020 PKG 10.30.2020

FOUR DAYS TO GO.. AND. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN ARE BOTH ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL WITH VERY DIFFERENT MESSAGES.

Trump accuses doctors of profiting from COVID-19 deaths; Biden says President 'giving up' on virus

 Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Friday sought support in Midwestern states, with Trump falsely accusing doctors of profiting from COVID-19 deaths while Biden said...
DNA

Biden's lead over Trump narrows slightly to 8 points

 Currently, Biden is leading Trump with a 52-44 per cent margin, as to 53-43 per cent lead three weeks ago. Among likely voters, the support for Biden has been...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Eye Opener: Trump, Biden campaigns push for battleground voters

 There are just three days left until Election Day as both the Biden and Trump campaigns race across the country fighting for battleground state voters. Also, the...
CBS News Also reported by •VOA News

