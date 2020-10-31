With Florida a big prize, Biden, Trump slug it out in final, frenzied days of coronavirus-altered election

Study: Superspreader Trump Rallies Generated 30,000 COVID-19 Cases And Over 700 Deaths



Researchers from Stanford University estimate President Donald Trump's series of campaign rallies have functioned as COVID-19 superspreader events. HuffPost reports Stanford University researchers say the events led to thousands of more cases and hundreds of more deaths than would have occurred otherwise. Though not necessarily among attendees, more than 30,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 700 deaths, arose because of the gatherings.

