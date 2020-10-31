Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We have made great progress': Melania Trump praises Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
In Melania Trump's speech Saturday at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Wisconsin, she accused the media of attacking her husband over COVID.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Melania’s Speech Backfires

Melania’s Speech Backfires 01:28

 First lady Melania Trump’s campaign speech called for an end to “hate, negativity and fear.” Critics remarked that her husband has run on those very emotions.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Melania casts her ballot in Florida [Video]

Melania casts her ballot in Florida

First lady Melania Trump, who arrived without wearing a mask, voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday as Americans went to the polls to decide the next president.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

US election: Melania Trump slammed for 'disrespectful' move at polling station

 First Lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot for the US election - but was the only one at the polling place not to wear a mask.Melania Trump voted alone at the..
New Zealand Herald
Melania Trump votes in Florida [Video]

Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
US Election Day: Melania Trump casts her vote near Florida resort [Video]

US Election Day: Melania Trump casts her vote near Florida resort

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:08Published
US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida [Video]

US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida

First Lady of United States Melania Trump voted in Palm Beach County on November 03. Melania was seen without a facemask. She has supported her husband during his campaign to be re-elected for the US Presidential Elections 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery [Video]

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published
Boris Johnson apologises to businesses for 'nightmare' Covid situation [Video]

Boris Johnson apologises to businesses for 'nightmare' Covid situation

Boris Johnson has apologised to businesses for the “nightmare” Covid situationand vowed that England’s second national lockdown will end on December 2. In apre-recorded speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference,the Prime Minister said: “I wan to apologise to all of you who areexperiencing the frustrations and the nightmare of the Covid world. “I knowhow tough it has been for you and I’m full of admiration for the determinationyou’ve shown in persevering through this crisis. “I want to thank you for theheroic efforts you’ve made to look after your employees, to make your premisesCovid-secure, putting in Perspex screens, all the trouble you’ve gone to incomplying with the kinds of diktats that I never believed we would have toimpose which, I assure you, go completely against every free market instinct Ipossess. “And, believe me, we will end these autumn measures on December 2when they expire.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Watch: Satyendar Jain explains reason behind surge in Covid cases in Delhi [Video]

Watch: Satyendar Jain explains reason behind surge in Covid cases in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi is facing the third wave of coronavirus infection and added that the focus on aggressive contact tracing in the last 15 days could be the reason behind the spike in cases. ‘About 6,800 beds are occupied in Delhi due to COVID-19 while 9,000 are available. We can call this the third wave of COVID cases here but we have focused on aggressive testing in the last 15 days so the spike can be attributed to that too,’ the Delhi health minister said. He further said the Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court over the Delhi High Court overturning their decision on reserving ICU beds in private hospitals. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, Delhi has 36,375 active coronavirus cases, while 3,60,069 patients have been cured so far. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,725 fresh cases that came out of the 59,540 tests conducted on Tuesday. Watch the full video for all the details on the Covid situation in the capital.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Latinos for Trump jubilant over his Florida win [Video]

Latinos for Trump jubilant over his Florida win

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Tuesday night to celebrate the president’s Florida win and what they hoped would be four more years of Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call [Video]

Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call

Biden calls for patience as Trump plans Supreme Court fight.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published
Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio [Video]

Trump triumphs in key US state of Ohio

Trump also won in Ohio four years ago after it had twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer [Video]

Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer

Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, has lent his support to Donald Trump in the U.S. election, after the President publicly slammed his daughter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Biden's lead in Wisconsin is close to Trump's thin winning margin from 2016

 Trump did worse in much of Milwaukee and Madison than he did four years ago, but did a little better in much of northern and central Wisconsin.
USATODAY.com
What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania [Video]

What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania

Key battleground states in the US election, including Michigan, Wisconsin,Georgia and Pennsylvania still have millions of postal ballots to count. Butwhat should we watch out for as the counting continues?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:12Published

Will "Blue Wall" Battleground States Win Biden the Election?

 From the beginning of his campaign until the end, Joseph R. Biden Jr. concentrated on winning back Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. It is not clear that he..
NYTimes.com

When Will We Know Election Results in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania

 President Trump carried all three of the so-called “Blue Wall’’ states in 2016 and they are pivotal battlegrounds again this year. Here’s where things..
NYTimes.com

The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

 Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina: These states that haven't been called as of Wednesday morning will decide the president.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors [Video]

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 17:58Published
Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle [Video]

Biden can get through even if he loses Florida: Kamala Harris's Uncle

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump WINS election; Democrats now working overtime to STEAL it by fabricating hundreds of thousands of votes in Michigan and Wisconsin

 (Natural News) Trump won the election last night, taking Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina, among anchor states like Florida and...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

CNN’s Jim Acosta Reports Trump Adviser Worried About Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina — and ‘Maybe’ Ohio

CNN’s Jim Acosta Reports Trump Adviser Worried About Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina — and ‘Maybe’ Ohio CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta reports that at least one of President Donald Trump's advisers is concerned about the key states of Michigan,...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.com

National Guard brought in to help with Wisconsin ballot counting issue

 Poll workers in two Wisconsin counties-- with the help of at least 20 National Guards members-- will have to transcribe votes from at least 13,500 misprinted...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comDaily Caller

Tweets about this

BobDuffyROC

Bob Duffy Trump, Biden need these states to win the 2020 election ⁦@RochesterChambr⁩ https://t.co/SzYEwzF8ZV 8 minutes ago

DaneMcFadhen

Dane B. McFadhen These Are the States That Will Determine the Winner of the 2020 Election Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsy… https://t.co/NTxdcuEpQd 35 minutes ago

MargieCLE

Margie Glick Confused about state of play? Check out this helpful article from @USATODAY about possible outcomes involving PA, M… https://t.co/qbeRdoNea6 43 minutes ago

thatkidjayc

isaih. RT @ReporterNews: Election results are still rolling in for Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina to decide the nex… 1 hour ago

NKUMeg

NKUMeg RT @Enquirer: So far, Biden holds 238 electoral votes and Trump has 213. The winner needs 270. Biden needs to secure an additional 32 elect… 1 hour ago

NKUMeg

NKUMeg RT @danhornnews: The map has changed since you went to bed last night. Why? Because they're still counting votes. Millions still to go in t… 1 hour ago

ReporterNews

ReporterNews Election results are still rolling in for Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina to decide t… https://t.co/hpIFT9g3Yt 2 hours ago

Bohica_Bro

PirateSurf The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina https://t.co/F43GlHvPSN via @usatoday 2 hours ago