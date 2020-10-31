Global  
 

Boris Johnson announces four-week national Covid lockdown in England

WorldNews Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Boris Johnson announces four-week national Covid lockdown in EnglandA second national lockdown will be imposed across England from midnight on Thursday with all nonessential shops, restaurants, pubs and leisure facilities to close for at least four weeks, Boris Johnson has said. The prime minister dramatically escalated the country’s response to the pandemic in a...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: In full: PM announces lockdown in England

In full: PM announces lockdown in England 11:43

 Boris Johnson has announced plans for a month-long lockdown in England from Thursday until 2 December.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid: The new lockdown rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland

 New restrictions have been announced in both Scotland and England.
BBC News

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England [Video]

Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England

The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:28Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown for England

A national lockdown which will see the closure of pubs, restaurants,entertainment venues and non-essential shops will come into force in Englandat 0001 on Thursday November 5 and will end on Wednesday December 2, PrimeMinister Boris Johnson said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new monthlong lockdown for England after being warned that a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm..
New Zealand Herald

Johnson set to declare month-long England lockdown

 Boris Johnson is set to announce lockdown measures lasting a month in England, sources tell the BBC.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

'PL will continue during lockdown' [Video]

'PL will continue during lockdown'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms that Premier League football will continue during lockdown in England until December 2.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published
Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown [Video]

Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:33Published
Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England [Video]

Boris Johnson ‘considering national lockdown next week’ in England

England could be placed under stringent national lockdown restrictions nextweek under plans reportedly being considered by the Prime Minister.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson to announce month-long lockdown across England, Sky News understands

 The PM is expected to move the whole of England into tougher measures when he holds a Downing Street news conference later today.
