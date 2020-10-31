Boris Johnson announces four-week national Covid lockdown in England

Boris Johnson announces a national lockdown for England



The NHS will be overwhelmed within weeks without a national lockdown in England, Boris Johnson has warned, as he ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said that without action, deaths would reach "several thousand a day", with a "peak of mortality" worse than the country saw during the lockdown in April.

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:28