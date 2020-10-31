Global  
 

Ruling party leads in tight election in Georgia-exit polls

WorldNews Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Ruling party leads in tight election in Georgia-exit pollsTBILISI (Reuters) – The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia on Saturday after four exit polls put it in first place in a tight race. But it was not clear if the governing party – founded by Georgia’s richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili – would secure the votes needed to form a single-party government. “We won! Thank you very much to each Georgian citizen who voted today,” Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia wrote on Facebook. All polls put the...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls

Ruling party leads in Georgia’s parliamentary vote: Exit polls 02:03

 The Georgian Dream party secures a minimum number of votes necessary to form a one-party government, according to various exit polls.

