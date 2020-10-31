|
Ruling party leads in tight election in Georgia-exit polls
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
TBILISI (Reuters) – The ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in a parliamentary election in ex-Soviet Georgia on Saturday after four exit polls put it in first place in a tight race. But it was not clear if the governing party – founded by Georgia’s richest man, Bidzina Ivanishvili – would secure the votes needed to form a single-party government. “We won! Thank you very much to each Georgian citizen who voted today,” Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia wrote on Facebook. All polls put the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tbilisi Capital of Georgia
Georgia (country) Country in the Caucasus
Classical music stars turn out for the Tsinandali Festival in Georgia
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:00Published
Bidzina Ivanishvili 20th and 21st-century Georgian businessman and ex-prime minister
Georgian Dream
Georgia elections: Candidates campaign on the war next door
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
Giorgi Gakharia Prime Minister of Georgia (country)
Facebook American online social networking service
US election: Facebook's plan to stop Donald Trump declaring victory earlySocial media giant Facebook will "add a label" if any US election candidates try to claim an unverified win on election night - just as reports surface that..
New Zealand Herald
WhatsApp confirms disappearing messages features
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Facebook reportedly skirted its own rules to protect conservatives from disciplinary measuresIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Over the past several months, conservative groups— including associates of President Trump— were often not..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this