‘May Allah disfigure his face’: Khabib slams Emmanuel Macron over Islam comments

WorldNews Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
‘May Allah disfigure his face’: Khabib slams Emmanuel Macron over Islam commentsKhabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement last week, lambasted French President Emmanuel Macron over his recent remarks on Islam on Friday, calling for “the Almighty to disfigure the face of this creature”. The 32-year-old former MMA fighter is a practicing Muslim from the Republic of Dagestan, and has regularly spoken about the impact of his faith on his life. Taking to Instagram, Khabib attacked Macron with a picture featuring a boot print over the face of the President. “May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature and all its followers, who, under the slogan of freedom of speech, offend the feelings of more than one and a half billion Muslim...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Pakistanis continue France boycott over Macron's Islam comments

Pakistanis continue France boycott over Macron's Islam comments 00:32

 Stores in Pakistan are continuing to boycott French products over President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the right to display cartoons of the Muslim prophet Mohammed.

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

France-Turkey relations: Increasing tensions between NATO allies [Video]

France-Turkey relations: Increasing tensions between NATO allies

Anti-France sentiment in Turkey has increased after French President Emmanuel Macron supported the publication of controversial cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

France condemns Erdogan’s ‘declarations of violence’

 PARIS: France on Thursday condemned “declarations of violence” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and raised the possibility of new sanctions against..
WorldNews

Trudeau and Macron speak after cartoon remark controversy

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with his French counterpart amid controversy over recent comments he made about free expression. Mr Trudeau..
WorldNews
Explained: France, Turkey and the cartoon dispute [Video]

Explained: France, Turkey and the cartoon dispute

Slights and barbs have marred relations between France’s Emmanuel Macron and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan for years, but the row over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad has dragged them to a new low which could have more lasting consequences. Megan Revell reports.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Khabib Nurmagomedov Russian professional mixed martial artist

Nurmagomedov accuses President Macron of offending Muslims

 Recently retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov criticises French President Emmanuel Macron for his response for his response to two terrorist attacks in the..
Dana White Convinced Khabib Will Unretire and Fight Again, 'We've Been Talking'

 It hasn't even been a week ... and Khabib Nurmagomedov may already be coming out of retirement!! HUGE NEWS!!! Long story short, UFC boss Dana White told CBS..
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC [Video]

Khabib Nurmagomedov retires from UFC

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his UFC rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, who hasannounced he is retiring from the octagon. Nurmagomedov extended his perfectprofessional record to 29-0 with a second-round submission win over JustinGaethje at UFC 254. After his victory, Nurmagomedov announced his retirementfrom the sport in an emotional post-fight interview in the octagon at ‘FightIsland’. “Thank you to these guys with me, with my father more than 10 years.Coach Jav I love him so much. All my team. Thank you,” said the unbeaten star.“Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without myfather. When UFC comes to me about Justin I spoke with my mother for threedays. “She didn’t want me to fight without father and I said this is my lastfight – and I have given her my word."

Muslims in Indonesia protest against French President Macron [Video]

Muslims in Indonesia protest against French President Macron

Muslim protesters in Medan, Indonesia demonstrated against French President Emmanuel Macron over comments he made about Islam after the beheading of a schoolteacher.

Muslims in India's Kolkata join protests against French President Macron [Video]

Muslims in India's Kolkata join protests against French President Macron

Dozens of Muslims in India's Kolkata joined in with protests across the Islamic world against French President Emmanuel Macron's caricature stance.

