Pucovski and Harris break Waugh twins' Sheffield Shield record Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The 30-year-old Sheffield Shield partnership record set by Steve and Mark Waugh has been broken with Victorians Will Pucovski and Marcus Harris setting a new mark of 486 on Sunday. 👓 View full article

