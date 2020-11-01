|
Rutgers nearly pulled off one of the craziest touchdowns in college football history
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Rutgers pulled off a wild eight-lateral touchdown vs. Indiana that was unfortunately called back for an illegal forward pass.
