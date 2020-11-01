Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden staff call 911 after bus swarmed by Trump supporters on Texas highway

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
According to the Biden campaign, the vehicles surrounded the bus trying to slow it down in the middle of the highway or run it off the road.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

CBS Weekend News, October 31, 2020

 Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day; Drive-in horror shows for Halloween gain popularity in Japan amid pandemic
CBS News

Trump and Biden hold campaign events on final weekend before Election Day

 President Trump and Joe Biden are holding multiple rallies on the final weekend before Election Day. Both candidates are making a push to lock up Pennsylvania,..
CBS News
COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push [Video]

COVID-19 in spotlight in final campaign push

[NFA] Voters say the coronavirus outbreak is their top concern as President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden make a final push for support with a record number of Americans already voting early. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

Barack Obama Drains a 3-Point Shot Before Michigan Rally for Joe Biden

 Barack Obama was on fire this weekend stumping for his former VP in Michigan -- and that's no coincidence seeing how he was in the GROOVE after sinking a trey..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Revisiting President Trump’s border wall promise

 In 2015, then-candidate Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to build a wall spanning the entire southern border with Mexico. Mireya Villarreal rode along with..
CBS News

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Texas smashed early voting records. Which party will benefit?

 With a record number of ballots cast in early voting in Texas, candidates, strategists and analysts are looking for clues as to how the state will go.
USATODAY.com

Trump Supporters Succeed in Chasing Biden Bus Out of Austin, TX Area

 A group of Trump supporters on the outskirts of Austin reportedly ran a Biden campaign bus out of town after trying to hold an event there ... and, apparently,..
TMZ.com

Apple ordered to pay VirnetX $502.8 million in patent trial

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A jury in Texas has ruled that Apple has to pay VirnetX $502.8 million in royalties for VPN on Demand, a..
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this