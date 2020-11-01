Global  
 

US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden?

Sunday, 1 November 2020
US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden?Joe Biden is leading ​Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election. But that doesn’t guarantee ​the Democratic candidate victory. Hillary Clinton also had a clear lead over Trump in the polls for almost the entire 2016 campaign. She ended up losing in the electoral college. ​Because the presidential ​voting system assigns each state a number of electoral college votes, which​ go to the state’s victor regardless of the​ margin of victory (with the...
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race?

US Election: Which State Will Unlock White House Race? 01:59

 Which Battleground States Will Trump and Biden Need to Win their 270 Electoral Votes? It will take 270 electoral votes for either candidate to win the 2020 presidential election.  We look at which battleground states Trump and Biden have been campaigning in to take them over the magic...

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Trump leads Biden in Florida [Video]

Trump leads Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Biden outperforming Clinton's 2016 campaign in key Ohio demographics

 Joe Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 vote with certain key groups of voters in the battleground state of Ohio. But President Trump still leads among..
CBS News
Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls [Video]

Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says ‘shocking numbers of people’ plan to secretly vote for Donald Trump in the US presidential election – raising the possibility that opinion polls which put rival Joe Biden in the lead could be ‘spectacularly wrong’ as they were in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was projected to win. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured [Video]

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump: Key moments as President [Video]

Donald Trump: Key moments as President

A rundown of President Trump's top five moments from the White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump administration 'deeply connected' to White supremacy [Video]

Trump administration 'deeply connected' to White supremacy

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:23Published

US election: Republicans prepare to challenge mail-in votes in battleground states

 Republicans are keeping their legal options open to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, if the battleground state could swing President Donald Trump's..
New Zealand Herald
What’s the verdict on Trump’s 2016 election promises? [Video]

What’s the verdict on Trump’s 2016 election promises?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:30Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Miliband denies Biden hostility towards UK [Video]

Miliband denies Biden hostility towards UK

Britain’s former foreign secretary David Miliband has denied suggestions that a Joe Biden presidency would be hostile to the UK, but warns that Washington will increasingly look to Paris, Berlin and Brussels to build international partnerships because of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Biden, 78, is oldest presidential candidate, but does it matter to voters? [Video]

Biden, 78, is oldest presidential candidate, but does it matter to voters?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:08Published

Texas emerges as unlikely battleground in 2020 election

 The state of Texas has emerged as a battleground in the 2020 presidential election. While Joe Biden's campaign still considers winning the state a long-shot, the..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator [Video]

Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night. After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America. According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington. McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

US Election 2020: Republicans and Democrats battle for control of Congress

 John Hickenlooper wins a Senate seat for Democrats in Colorado as the two sides battle for Congress.
BBC News

Sen. Collins addresses supporters ahead of results

 The most expensive political race in Maine history drew to a close Tuesday as voters chose whether to reelect Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to a fifth term..
USATODAY.com

