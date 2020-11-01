US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden?
Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election. But that doesn’t guarantee the Democratic candidate victory. Hillary Clinton also had a clear lead over Trump in the polls for almost the entire 2016 campaign. She ended up losing in the electoral college. Because the presidential voting system assigns each state a number of electoral college votes, which go to the state’s victor regardless of the margin of victory (with the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady
Trump leads Biden in Florida
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Biden outperforming Clinton's 2016 campaign in key Ohio demographicsJoe Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 vote with certain key groups of voters in the battleground state of Ohio. But President Trump still leads among..
CBS News
Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:51Published
Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump: Key moments as President
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published
Trump administration 'deeply connected' to White supremacy
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 06:23Published
US election: Republicans prepare to challenge mail-in votes in battleground statesRepublicans are keeping their legal options open to challenge absentee ballots in Pennsylvania, if the battleground state could swing President Donald Trump's..
New Zealand Herald
What’s the verdict on Trump’s 2016 election promises?
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:30Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Miliband denies Biden hostility towards UK
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53Published
Biden, 78, is oldest presidential candidate, but does it matter to voters?
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:08Published
Texas emerges as unlikely battleground in 2020 electionThe state of Texas has emerged as a battleground in the 2020 presidential election. While Joe Biden's campaign still considers winning the state a long-shot, the..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
US Election 2020: Republicans and Democrats battle for control of CongressJohn Hickenlooper wins a Senate seat for Democrats in Colorado as the two sides battle for Congress.
BBC News
Sen. Collins addresses supporters ahead of resultsThe most expensive political race in Maine history drew to a close Tuesday as voters chose whether to reelect Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to a fifth term..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this