Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab best XI - CSK vs KXIP LIVE at 3:30 PM

DNA Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Chennai...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020: CSK VS KKR: MS Dhoni's men to play for pride against Eoin Morgan's side | Oneindia Hindi

IPL 2020: CSK VS KKR: MS Dhoni's men to play for pride against Eoin Morgan's side | Oneindia Hindi 01:24

 Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 49 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday (October 29). While MS Dhoni's CSK can play party-poopers to teams above them, KKR need a win to keep their hope of qualifying for the IPL 2020 play-offs...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020:'No one will ever say Chris is 41', says KXIP's KL Rahul over his sparkling 99 runs against RR [Video]

IPL 2020:'No one will ever say Chris is 41', says KXIP's KL Rahul over his sparkling 99 runs against RR

Kings XI Punjab's team Captain, KL Rahul lauded Chris Gayle, saying that one more good inning from left-handed West Indies batsman in next game will make them win. A sparkling 99 from Chris Gayle took..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 : Raiphi Gomez excited for Rajasthan and Punjab must win match | Oneindia News [Video]

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 : Raiphi Gomez excited for Rajasthan and Punjab must win match | Oneindia News

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October. KXIP would want to continue their fightback and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:11Published
IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Out of competition, but pleased with the win, says CSK head coach

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians best XI - CSK vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

 CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player...
DNA

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders best XI - CSK vs KKR LIVE at 7:30 PM

 CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team...
DNA

IPL 2020: It's do-or-die for Rahul's KXIP against CSK today

 Their play-off chances hanging in balance, Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this