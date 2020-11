You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Spokesperson for the Women’s Equality Party says Trump re-election will be ‘bad news for all of us’



Ahead of the US presidential election on 3 November, Yahoo News UK has been asking campaigners in Britain what a Donald Trump election victory would mean to them.Here, we speak to Harini Iyengar, the.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago Amy Coney Barrett Is Now Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett



Judge Amy Coney Barrett is to be the next Supreme Court Justice, filling the seat left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Business Insider reports the Senate on Monday voted to confirm Coney Barrett.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published 5 days ago A Story Oprah Wants You to Remember on Election Day



In this 'Oprah Show' episode from 1988, Oprah confronts two guestsboth Black womenabout their decision to sit out the presidential election between George H.W. Bush and Michael Dukakis. She shares the.. Credit: The Oprah Winfrey Show Duration: 01:53 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this