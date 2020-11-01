Coronavirus Outbreak: With 46,964 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally mounts to 81.84 lakh
Sunday, 1 November 2020
18 minutes ago) Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the virus with 1,24,142 active COVID-19 cases, 15,10,353 recoveries and 43,911 deaths.
