You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 4 dead as Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines LEGAZPI, Philippines: At least four people were killed as Super Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines Sunday with authorities warning of "catastrophic" conditions...

Bangkok Post 6 hours ago



Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines A super typhoon β€” the world's strongest this yearβ€” has made landfall in the eastern Philippines. Over a million residents in the typhoon's path have been...

Deutsche Welle 7 hours ago



Four dead as Typhoon Goni batters Philippines A super typhoon has weakened after barrelling through the southern part of the Philippines.

SBS 2 hours ago





Tweets about this