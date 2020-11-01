MS Dhoni dismisses retirement rumors, says he will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. Although, CSK is out...
