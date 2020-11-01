Global  
 

MS Dhoni dismisses retirement rumors, says he will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

DNA Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
MS Dhoni emphatically stated that he is not retiring from the IPL for Chennai Super Kings after winning the toss against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi.
 Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. Although, CSK is out...

