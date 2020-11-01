Global  
 

Boxing: Naoya Inoue KOs Jason Moloney, defends titles in Las Vegas

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020
Boxing: Naoya Inoue KOs Jason Moloney, defends titles in Las VegasNaoya Inoue (R) punches Jason Moloney during their bantamweight title bout at MGM Grand Conference Center on Oct. 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Top Rank Inc/Getty/Kyodo) Japan's Naoya Inoue defended his IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles by knocking out Australian challenger Jason Moloney in the seventh round of their fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The...
