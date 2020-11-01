|
At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in Quebec
At least two people were killed and five more wounded in a stabbing attack in Quebec, Canada on early Sunday morning. Police have arrested the suspect. The attack took place near the...
Quebec City Provincial capital city in Quebec, Canada
2 Reported Killed in Halloween Stabbing Spree in Quebec CityThe police arrested a suspect in the attack, a man in his mid-20s who they said was dressed in medieval garb. Five people were said to be injured in the attack.
Man in Medieval clothes kills at least two in Quebec, CanadaA man dressed in Medieval clothing attacked multiple victims with what police called a "bladed weapon" in Quebec on Saturday night local time, leaving at least..
At least two dead in Quebec stabbing, local media sayPolice have made one arrest but tell people to stay indoors in the Canadian city after the incident.
