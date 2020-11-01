Global  
 

At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in Quebec

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
At least 2 dead, 5 injured after man in ‘medieval clothes’ goes on stabbing spree in QuebecAt least two people were killed and five more wounded in a stabbing attack in Quebec, Canada on early Sunday morning. Police have arrested the suspect. The attack took place near the...
News video: Quebec stabbing: 2 people dead in an attack by a man in medieval clothes, suspect arrested|Oneindia

Quebec stabbing: 2 people dead in an attack by a man in medieval clothes, suspect arrested|Oneindia 01:01

 In a horrific incident, Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City In Canada by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing.The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city. Quebec City police spokesman has revealed that The suspect,...

2 Reported Killed in Halloween Stabbing Spree in Quebec City

 The police arrested a suspect in the attack, a man in his mid-20s who they said was dressed in medieval garb. Five people were said to be injured in the attack.
Man in Medieval clothes kills at least two in Quebec, Canada

 A man dressed in Medieval clothing attacked multiple victims with what police called a "bladed weapon" in Quebec on Saturday night local time, leaving at least..
At least two dead in Quebec stabbing, local media say

 Police have made one arrest but tell people to stay indoors in the Canadian city after the incident.
