Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College football winners and losers from Week 9 include Notre Dame, Michigan and Big 12

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Clemson was challenged but survived against Boston College to top this week's list of winners and losers in college football.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Joe Montana talks Notre Dame football and drums up some nostalgia

Joe Montana talks Notre Dame football and drums up some nostalgia 02:35

 SportsPulse: Joe Montana stopped by and spoke with Mackenzie Salmon about the current Notre Dame football team and also shares a sneak peek at a new commercial which features his time playing for the Fighting Irish.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boston College Boston College Private research university in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, United States


Big 12 Conference Big 12 Conference Collegiate athletics conference operating primarily in the west-central United States


Michigan Wolverines football Michigan Wolverines football Football team of the University of Michigan


Notre Dame Fighting Irish football Notre Dame Fighting Irish football American athletic football program of the University of Notre Dame

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

7 UpFront: East Lansing's mayor outlines COVID concerns as Big 10 football begins [Video]

7 UpFront: East Lansing's mayor outlines COVID concerns as Big 10 football begins

Big Ten college football returns this weekend with both Michigan and Michigan State taking to the field.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:51Published
National Transfer Student Week helps prepare for the move to a four year college [Video]

National Transfer Student Week helps prepare for the move to a four year college

When you hear the term, “junior college transfer,” you probably think sports, but transfers are becoming increasingly important for students, community colleges and universities. BCTC..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
College Football, Lions Win, MLB Playoffs, MSU Basketball & More! [Video]

College Football, Lions Win, MLB Playoffs, MSU Basketball & More!

Tune in to Press Pass with sports experts Darien Harries, Graham Couch and Jack Ebling as they break down week 8 of College Football, a week 6 win for the Lions, MLB playoffs, MSU basketball and more.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:22Published

Related news from verified sources

College football winners and losers from Week 9 include Clemson, Michigan and Cincinnati

 Clemson was challenged but survived against Boston College to top this week's list of winners and losers in college football.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNUpworthy

Big Ten winners, losers: Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh good, MSU's Mel Tucker not

 The Big Ten's winners from Week 1 included Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh. Among the losers was Michigan State football.
Upworthy


Tweets about this