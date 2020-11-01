Global  
 

Election 2020: A vote for Trump is a vote for economic progress for African Americans

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Before the pandemic, African Americans were thriving economically. Looking ahead, Trump's promises are ambitious, but his track record is impressive.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count 01:13

 The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a state judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that "meaningful observation" of signature-checking is impossible in the state's biggest and most Democratic-leaning county.

