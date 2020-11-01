|
Hamilton wins Emilia Romagna GP as Mercedes seal constructors' title
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton moves to the brink of a seventh world title with victory in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. A one-two for Mercedes with Valtteri Bottas second sealed a record seventh consecutive constructors' championship......
