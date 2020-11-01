Hamilton wins Emilia Romagna GP as Mercedes seal constructors' title

Watch: Ranveer Singh's Mercedes gets scratched, actor steps out to inspect



Actor Ranveer Singh was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Thursday. As paparazzi surrounded him and his car for photos, they also witnessed a minor accident. A video shows Ranveer getting out of his Mercedes car to inspect what had happened. Turned out, a motorbike had brushed past Ranveer's car, scratching it. The actor simply checked the damages and went back to his car. Ranveer was later seen at Yash Raj Films' studios. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in the sports-drama '83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on Indian cricket team's win at the 1983 World Cup.

