Voter turnout key for government in Algeria referendum
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
A pro-government Algerian television channel showed people streaming into a provincial polling station on Sunday for a constitutional referendum backed by the country’s rulers, but on the streets of the capital there was less enthusiasm to vote. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the powerful military have pushed the changes to the constitution as a way to turn the page on last year’s popular unrest. It has set the referendum up as a test of strength with the leaderless...
