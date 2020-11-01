Global  
 

Voter turnout key for government in Algeria referendum

Sunday, 1 November 2020
Voter turnout key for government in Algeria referendumA pro-government Algerian television channel showed people streaming into a provincial polling station on Sunday for a constitutional referendum backed by the country’s rulers, but on the streets of the capital there was less enthusiasm to vote. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the powerful military have pushed the changes to the constitution as a way to turn the page on last year’s popular unrest. It has set the referendum up as a test of strength with the leaderless...
Algeria Algeria Country in North Africa

Algeria holds constitutional referendum as the Hirak movement calls for a boycott [Video]

Algeria holds constitutional referendum as the Hirak movement calls for a boycott

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:37Published

Today in History for November 1st

 Highlights of this day in history: The Stamp Act takes effect; The U.S. explodes the first hydrogen bomb; Sistine Chapel paintings first shown to the public;..
USATODAY.com
Algeria votes on referendum aimed at ending protest movement [Video]

Algeria votes on referendum aimed at ending protest movement

Protest movement Hirak rejected tweaked constitution, calling it ‘change of facade’ and urged voters to boycott the poll

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published

Algeria referendum: A vote 'to end years of deviousness'

 The referendum is to cement democratic reforms but some activists say real change is not being made.
BBC News

Abdelmadjid Tebboune Abdelmadjid Tebboune President of Algeria since 2019

Algerian sharply divided over usefulness of constitutional vote

 On the eve of the referendum on constitutional amendments, which are supposed to meet their demands, residents of Bab El-Oued neighbourhood, the stronghold of..
WorldNews

