US election 2020: How do Trump and Biden stack up?

Sunday, 1 November 2020
US election 2020: How do Trump and Biden stack up?Some 90 million Americans have already cast their votes in the presidential election, promising that the turnout in Tuesday’s vote will likely be the highest since 1908. No one remembers the personalities or policies of that historic campaign – but what of the policies now as President Donald Trump seeks his second term in office against the Democratic candidate and former Vice-President, Joe Biden. In his reelection bid, President Trump is touting his stewardship of the economy, promising a rapid coronavirus vaccine, and employing tough rhetoric on immigration and social unrest. For his part, Biden says he would reverse many of Trump’s actions and pursue ambitious proposals to address the...
Americans Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

Americans Are Afraid. Not for Themselves, but for the Country.

 A feeling of alarm and fear about the future of democracy, from voters across the political spectrum.
NYTimes.com

How Are Americans Catching the Virus? Increasingly, ‘They Have No Idea’

 New outbreaks used to be traced back to crowded factories and rowdy bars. But now, the virus is so widespread not even health officials are able to keep up.
NYTimes.com

Hospitals overwhelmed: Exhausted staffs, surging COVID-19 cases push nation's limits

 The worsening COVID-19 outbreak, fueled by Americans' fatigue, means hospitals are scrambling for more doctors, nurses and therapists to fill shifts.
USATODAY.com

How to build a strong financial foundation during a pandemic

 CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger shares financial tips on how Americans can regain financial security during the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel predicts Election Day surge for Trump

 Ronna McDaniel says she expects the president to overcome Joe Biden's early vote lead with ballots cast on Election Day.
CBS News

Battleground Tracker: Biden leads, Trump needs Election Day surge to win

 Biden holds a lead in the early vote, but two scenarios show how Election Day turnout could affect the outcome.
CBS News

Live Updates: Trump blitzes swing states as Biden focuses on PA

 More than 92 million Americans have already cast their ballots, amounting to more than 66% of 2016's overall turnout
CBS News
US election polls with two days to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead [Video]

US election polls with two days to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

He Already Saw the Election as Good vs. Evil. Then His Tractor Burned.

 In Nebraska, President Trump’s supporters hope he wins a second term, and that they get four more years of feeling like the country’s leader understands and..
NYTimes.com

How the Middle East views the U.S. election

 Correspondent Holly Williams talks with experts about the Trump administration's record in the Middle East, and the prospects for U.S. foreign policy going..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Val Demings says Democrats "take nothing for granted" in Florida

 Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings says Democrats "will continue to work" to ensure "every voter has the information that they need."
CBS News

US Election 2020: Missouri officials cover noose near polling booths

 Democrats complained that the object could intimidate black voters, just days before elections.
BBC News

Democrats led early voting after Trump's attacks on mail-in ballots. Now Trump needs to dominate Election Day

 President Donald Trump will have to rely on strong in-person Election Day turnout among Republicans to defeat Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow path

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden's is..
New Zealand Herald

