US election 2020: How do Trump and Biden stack up? Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Some 90 million Some 90 million Americans have already cast their votes in the presidential election, promising that the turnout in Tuesday’s vote will likely be the highest since 1908. No one remembers the personalities or policies of that historic campaign – but what of the policies now as President Donald Trump seeks his second term in office against the Democratic candidate and former Vice-President, Joe Biden . In his reelection bid, President Trump is touting his stewardship of the economy, promising a rapid coronavirus vaccine , and employing tough rhetoric on immigration and social unrest. For his part, Biden says he would reverse many of Trump’s actions and pursue ambitious proposals to address the... 👓 View full article

