Shooting of priest shocks France as two more held over Nice killings

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Shooting of priest shocks France as two more held over Nice killings Police seal off area and make an arrest after Greek Orthodox cleric is seriously hurt in Lyon shotgun attack French police were hunting a gunman who shot and seriously injured a Greek Orthodox priest in the city of Lyon yesterday afternoon. The latest attack came two days after a terrorist killed...
Suspect arrested in Lyon after attack on Orthodox priest [Video]

Suspect arrested in Lyon after attack on Orthodox priest

The priest, who was shot at around 16h CET on Saturday, is in a serious condition.View on euronews

France attacks: Greek Orthodox priest shot at church in Lyon, motive unknown

 A Greek Orthodox priest was shot on Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for..
Lyon attack: 'Orthodox priest wounded in shooting'

 The Interior Ministry says a serious incident is underway in the French city.
Orthodox priest shot at church in France; attacker at large

 A Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for..
Orthodox priest shot at church in France [Video]

Orthodox priest shot at church in France

A Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside his church in the French city ofLyon, and police are hunting the assailant. The priest is in a local hospitalwith life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a policeofficial told The Associated Press.

Orthodox priest wounded in shooting in France’s Lyon, attacker flees: police

 The priest, who has Greek nationality, was closing his church when the attack happened and is now in a serious condition.
Shooting of priest shocks France as two more held over Nice killings

Shooting of priest shocks France as two more held over Nice killings Police seal off area and make an arrest after Greek Orthodox cleric is seriously hurt in Lyon shotgun attack French police were hunting a gunman who shot and...
