|
Hollywood braces for Depp ruling, but it's only the end of round one
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Whatever the outcome of Monday’s verdict in his blockbuster libel case, the world has not heard the last of Johnny Depp’s tempestuous relationship with Amber Heard. Indeed, its consequences will linger long after the gossip columns have moved on, legal experts believe. The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s claim against the...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Judge to give ruling in Johnny Depp libel case
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
Sia labels Johnny Depp a 'victim' amid ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of dodging deposition in $50 million defamation case
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Amber Heard American actress
Johnny Depp's defamation trial delayed due to Covid-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this