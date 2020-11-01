Global  
 

Hollywood braces for Depp ruling, but it's only the end of round one

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Hollywood braces for Depp ruling, but it's only the end of round oneWhatever the outcome of Monday’s verdict in his blockbuster libel case, the world has not heard the last of Johnny Depp’s tempestuous relationship with Amber Heard. Indeed, its consequences will linger long after the gossip columns have moved on, legal experts believe. The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s claim against the...
