|
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19 as Juventus win at Spezia
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo Released From Quarantine After Negative COVID testSoccer fans, rejoice ... Cristiano Ronaldo is free of COVID-19! The superstar's team, Juventus, made the announcement Friday ... saying the 35-year-old has..
TMZ.com
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal and Juventus forward recovers from coronavirusPortugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo completes his recovery from coronavirus after spending 19 days in isolation.
BBC News
Diego Maradona hails Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo before 60th birthdayDiego Maradona heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his first interview in French media for 25 years and revealed he knows how to mark his 60th..
WorldNews
Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:55Published
Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid lockdown: 'North worth less than South' mayor claimsNorth-west England politicians are angry at differences between local and national furlough rates.
BBC News
COVID-19 disrupts Mexico's Day of the Dead festivities
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/1Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Conor Knighton explores how the study of grizzly bears’ hibernation may hold critical clues to advancing human..
CBS News
BCI allows law universities to conduct physical examinationThe Bar Council of India (BCI) has allowed law universities to conduct physical examination by giving an option to students, who are unable or unwilling to..
IndiaTimes
Spezia Calcio Association football club in La Spezia, Italy
Serie A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system
'They make me feel young' - Zlatan scores another Milan winnerZlatan Ibrahimovic scores his seventh goal in four Serie A games to keep AC Milan top.
BBC News
Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:53Published
Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:07Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this