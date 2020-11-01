Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19 as Juventus win at Spezia

BBC News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Portuguese footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo Released From Quarantine After Negative COVID test

 Soccer fans, rejoice ... Cristiano Ronaldo is free of COVID-19! The superstar's team, Juventus, made the announcement Friday ... saying the 35-year-old has..
TMZ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal and Juventus forward recovers from coronavirus

 Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo completes his recovery from coronavirus after spending 19 days in isolation.
BBC News

Diego Maradona hails Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo before 60th birthday

 Diego Maradona heaped praise on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his first interview in French media for 25 years and revealed he knows how to mark his 60th..
WorldNews
Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman [Video]

Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman

Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:55Published

Juventus F.C. Juventus F.C. Association football club from Turin, Italy


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid lockdown: 'North worth less than South' mayor claims

 North-west England politicians are angry at differences between local and national furlough rates.
BBC News
COVID-19 disrupts Mexico's Day of the Dead festivities [Video]

COVID-19 disrupts Mexico's Day of the Dead festivities

This year Mexicans will be unable to flock to cemeteries to celebrate the Day of the Dead as graveyards have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/1

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Conor Knighton explores how the study of grizzly bears’ hibernation may hold critical clues to advancing human..
CBS News

BCI allows law universities to conduct physical examination

 The Bar Council of India (BCI) has allowed law universities to conduct physical examination by giving an option to students, who are unable or unwilling to..
IndiaTimes

Spezia Calcio Spezia Calcio Association football club in La Spezia, Italy


Serie A Serie A professional league competition for football clubs located at the top of the Italian football league system

'They make me feel young' - Zlatan scores another Milan winner

 Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores his seventh goal in four Serie A games to keep AC Milan top.
BBC News
Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests [Video]

Napoli v Juve fixture in chaos after positive COVID-19 tests

Napoli did not turn up for their Serie A match on Sunday after their local health authority told the players to stay at home following positive COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:53Published
Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal [Video]

Juventus sign Atletico forward Morata on one-year loan deal

Spanish international striker Alvaro Morata rejoins Serie A giants Juventus from Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:07Published

Related videos from verified sources

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match [Video]

Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive [Video]

Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive

Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

College football scores, NCAA top 25 rankings, Week 9: Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma pick up easy wins

 NCAA football scores and highlights from the teams in action during Week 9 of the 2020 season
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS Sports

Ward-Prowse scores two free-kicks as Southampton survive Villa fightback

 James Ward-Prowse scores with two fantastic free-kicks as Southampton move up to third in the Premier League with victory at Aston Villa.
BBC News

Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19 as Juventus win at Spezia

 Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this

Soperchan

Sue Soper RT @Goodable: A young girl in the UK was diagnosed with cancer and came to the hospital for treatment. When the staff found out she loved… 1 minute ago

MilanWorld2

MilanWorld RT @ACMReports: 🎙️Ibrahimovic: "I have a team that works very well. They are young and they try to improve every day. They help me a lot to… 28 minutes ago

sydaly

Syd Aly 'They make me feel young' - Zlatan scores another Milan winner https://t.co/v5oQfMf2gF 1 hour ago

RominicToretto

Rõm RT @_GIFN: Zlatan Ibrahimović praises his Milan teammates after his winner against Udinese: “They make me feel young. They have an incred… 1 hour ago

LancashireYPS

Youthzone The UK's Largest Youth Vote is Going Online, 1st to 30th Nov The UK wide ballot gives young people 11-18 the opport… https://t.co/WJgWlTDCjH 2 hours ago

_GIFN

Get Italian Football News Zlatan Ibrahimović praises his Milan teammates after his winner against Udinese: “They make me feel young. They h… https://t.co/Egw1nYITgL 2 hours ago

rekiagi

Reki Agiseptana RT @ACMReports: 🎙️Ibra:" These guys, they make me feel young, very good guys, they have an incredible desire and are never satisfied either… 2 hours ago