Cubs free agent Jon Lester has bought 3,466 beers (and counting) for Chicago this weekend

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Jon Lester is now a free agent, but is treating Chicago to beers as a thank you for the past six years.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jon Lester Jon Lester American baseball player


Chicago Cubs Chicago Cubs Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Chicago, Illinois, United States


Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

