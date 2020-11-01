|
Cubs free agent Jon Lester has bought 3,466 beers (and counting) for Chicago this weekend
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Jon Lester is now a free agent, but is treating Chicago to beers as a thank you for the past six years.
