IPL 2020 | Terrible feeling to lose three in a row: de Villiers

Hindu Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The South African says SRH played a “boring” game, but it was required on the Sharjah wicket
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: SRH Vs RCB: 'Losing three games in a row is terrible', says AB de Villiers

SRH Vs RCB: 'Losing three games in a row is terrible', says AB de Villiers 01:33

 After losing three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ace batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt terrible. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31). "It's a terrible feeling. That's...

