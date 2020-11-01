Chrystia Freeland tests negative for coronavirus after app exposure notification
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, a day after revealing she was in self-isolation after receiving an exposure notification from the COVID Alert app.
