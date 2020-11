Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 49,044



The Government said a further 156 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Sunday. This brings the UK total to 49,044. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 9 hours ago

Flouting COVID norms, air pollution are prime factors for maximum infections: Senior Doctor



Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj Interventional Cardiologist Dr Manoj Kumar showed his concerns over national capital recorded 6,953 fresh coronavirus cases and 79 deaths on November 07. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:25 Published 11 hours ago