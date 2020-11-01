Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada's ambassador to U.S. unconcerned about 2020 election disrupting Canada's economy

CBC.ca Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Canada’s top diplomat in Washington says she has no concerns about disruptions to Canada’s economy should the results of the U.S. presidential election be delayed — or contested.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:57Published

Tweets about this