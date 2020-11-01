Cam Newton's fumble dooms Patriots as Bills hold on for win

‘Not afraid to quit’: Punjab CM moves bills to counter Centre’s farm laws



The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislators in the assembly. The Opposition SAD, AAP, and Lok Insaaf MLAs backed the legislations. The state government's legislative counter provides for imprisonment of not less than three years and a fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below the minimum support price. The provisions exempt farmers from the attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and provide for the prevention of hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48 Published on January 1, 1970