Cam Newton's fumble dooms Patriots as Bills hold on for win

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
With a chance for the Patriots to tie the Bills or take the lead in the final minute, Cam Newton fumbled away his team's chances.
 Cam Newton will not have Julian Edelman in his arsenal against the Bills this weekend, and though the connection between the two hasn't been great on the field, the quarterback is certainly going to miss his top receiver.

