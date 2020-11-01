Global  
 

Nikki McKibbin, ‘American Idol’ Finalist, Dies at 42

Ms. McKibbin, who finished third on the inaugural season of the reality talent show in 2002, died on Sunday because of a brain aneurysm, her husband said.
