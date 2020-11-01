Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William 'contracted Covid-19 in April'

BBC News Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Prince William contracted Covid-19 in April at a similar time to his father Prince Charles, Kensington Palace sources tell BBC
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Prince William and Kate Award the Pride of Britain to Frontline Workers

Prince William and Kate Award the Pride of Britain to Frontline Workers 01:04

 Prince William and Kate Middleton have recognized NHS Frontline workers with the Pride of Britain award. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund [Video]

Prince William and David Attenborough launching $65 million Earthshot environmental prize fund

Prince William has teamed up with broadcasting legend David Attenborough to launch a £50 million pound Earthshot prize fund for those who invent solutions to environmental problems.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose' [Video]

Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose'

Prince William has a renewed "sense of purpose" since becoming a dad, with environmental conservation at the top of his agenda

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Charles, Prince of Wales Charles, Prince of Wales Member of British royal family

Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown' [Video]

Dominic West reportedly in talks to play Prince Charles on 'The Crown'

Dominic West has reportedly emerged as the favourite to play Prince Charles in the final two seasons of 'The Crown.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
The Crown: Josh O'Connor & Emma Corrin on New Season [Video]

The Crown: Josh O'Connor & Emma Corrin on New Season

We sat down (virtually, of course) with Josh O'Connor & Emma Corrin who told us about recreating the relationship between Prince Charles and Diana. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:01Published
Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges [Video]

Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch, PrinceWilliam said he had been inspired to take on environmental causes by the Dukeof Edinburgh and Prince of Wales. Prince Philip was closely involved with theWorld Wildlife Fund for several decades, and Prince Charles has often spokenabout his concern over climate change.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreak

 When a nursing facility outside Seattle found itself in the middle of the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the response was hampered by a lack of viable..
CBS News

Australia may eradicate COVID-19: Vic CHO

 While Victoria isn't working to eliminate COVID-19, the state's chief health officer says it could "happen by virtue of finding everything that is out there".
SBS

"No COVID-19 tests were available": Inside the country's first COVID-19 outbreak

 When a nursing facility outside Seattle found itself in the middle of the first known U.S. outbreak of COVID-19, the response was hampered by a lack of viable..
CBS News

How does coronavirus spread? When will a vaccine be available? Your questions, answered

 Here are answers to some of your questions about COVID-19 as the U.S. sees a spike in new cases.
CBS News

Kensington Palace Kensington Palace


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Will & Carlton Moments on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air [Video]

Top 10 Will & Carlton Moments on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air

These Will and Carlton moments on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" were #cousingoals.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 15:18Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bake cakes for veterans. [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bake cakes for veterans.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge bake cakes for veterans.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:42Published
This Is What Keeps Prince William up at Night [Video]

This Is What Keeps Prince William up at Night

In 2020 there are many things keeping us all up at night, but what about the royals? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this

Wille2k

CC (concerned citizen) Australia records zero Covid-19 cases for first time in five months #SmartNews https://t.co/FOhBCk67kE 12 seconds ago

afergus3

sursum corda RT @StevenTDennis: 🔥AUSTRALIA just crushed the virus "ZERO new COVID cases for the first time in 5 months" https://t.co/muDTBiNlnA 1 minute ago

HannahLepordo

hannah lepordo RT @UberFacts: Australia has recorded zero Covid-19 cases for the first time in five months. 1 minute ago

Whitetiger7901

Whitetiger790 Australia records zero Covid-19 cases for first time in five months #SmartNews n i wish I was there https://t.co/qZzk53qSYx 4 minutes ago

tookubooks

どじょうとセナカ Australia records zero Covid-19 cases for first time in five months https://t.co/X38g7pLrX5 4 minutes ago

Rossanori

Ras 'Mic Mute' Ta Fari Take That America! Australia records zero Covid-19 cases for first time in five months. @GOP@realDonaldTrump⁩ https://t.co/1OiQFV4ms1 6 minutes ago

sunny_days365

ひな た。 RT @BBCWorld: Australia records zero Covid-19 cases for first time in five months https://t.co/OHqyO95IhF 9 minutes ago

Pastelistaz

Vote Like Your Life Depends On It! RT @NYDailyNews: For the first time in nearly five months, Australia went a day without recording a coronavirus case. https://t.co/coXGgH… 11 minutes ago