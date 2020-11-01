Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 in SA: 135 deaths, 1 371 new cases

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Covid-19 in SA: 135 deaths, 1 371 new casesCape Town - The cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 726 823 with 1 371 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday. “Regrettably, we report 135 Covid-19 related deaths today: 22 from Eastern...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic

Trump Admin Blasts Fauci For Saying US Needs An 'Abrupt Change' In Handling Pandemic 00:40

 Dr. Anthony Fauci is in hot water with the White House for speaking out in an interview, published Saturday, about the state of COVID-19 cases in the US. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that the US needed to make an 'abrupt change' in its handling of...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: To fast-track shots, India eyes rolling reviews

 India may also consider rolling reviews for Covid-19 vaccine, particularly the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed candidate which is already under accelerated review..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: India records 46,000 fresh cases, highest in last 3 days

 For the third straight day, India reported slightly higher number of coronavirus cases than on the corresponding days of the previous week, in what could be..
IndiaTimes

Shut down again: Last call for restaurants and bars?

 Restaurants were slammed by COVID-19 and shutdowns this spring. Now owners fear the latest surge could finish them off.
CBS News

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns talks mother's COVID-19 death, having to 'pull the plug'

 Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns talked about his mother's battle with COVID-19, her death and his grief in emotional YouTube video
USATODAY.com
MP by-polls: BJP's victory will be bumper in election, says Shivraj Chouhan [Video]

MP by-polls: BJP's victory will be bumper in election, says Shivraj Chouhan

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on November 03 said the people of state have participated in today's by-polls with enthusiasm, BJP's victory will be bumper in the elections. He said, "People participated in today's by-polls with enthusiasm. Public had overcome the fear of COVID-19 and cast their votes in large number. This is the strength of our democracy. There has been a bumper voting, our victory will also be bumper." By-polls for 28 assembly seats were concluded in MP today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Cape Town Cape Town Legislative capital of South Africa

South Africa rugby fans give their verdict on Championship withdrawal [Video]

South Africa rugby fans give their verdict on Championship withdrawal

Rugby fans in Cape Town are disappointed by the Springboks' decision to pull out of the Rugby Championship in Australia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:58Published

Zweli Mkhize Zweli Mkhize South African politician


South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

South Africa v England: Ben Stokes named in Twenty20 squad for white-ball tour

 Ben Stokes has been named in England's Twenty20 squad for next month's white-ball tour of South Africa.
BBC News

Stokes returns to England T20 squad for South Africa tour

 Ben Stokes has been named in England's Twenty20 squad for next month's white-ball tour of South Africa.
BBC News

Toyota records it’s highest passenger sales for 2020

 The introduction of Toyota Starlet to the South African market has already shaken things up in the local passenger segment. Recently launched towards the end of..
WorldNews
Beyonce's kids inspired her to become civil rights champion [Video]

Beyonce's kids inspired her to become civil rights champion

Beyonce has credited the birth of her children and a family trip to South Africa with giving her a passion for elevating Black youth.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 644 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 644 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 644 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
ISDH: Two new deaths in Pulaski County, Tippecanoe reports 66 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

ISDH: Two new deaths in Pulaski County, Tippecanoe reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, November 3, that 2,951 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Credit: WLFIPublished
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,875 Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,875 Coronavirus Cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,875 new cases of Coronavirus and 32 additional deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this

RAJTHAKUR42

RAJ K. THAKUR South Africa’s largest opposition party elects white leader https://t.co/Yz29Rwzoz2 18 hours ago

ddshelby

🍑Denise ~ Biden/Harris 2020 😷🏡 RT @GottaLaff: South Africa’s largest opposition party has elected a white leader, sparking concerns about potential alienation of Black vo… 19 hours ago

Mpassy_JR

Jean-René Mpassy RT @NYDailyNews: South Africa’s largest opposition party has elected a white leader, sparking concerns about potential alienation of Black… 21 hours ago

GottaLaff

Laffy South Africa’s largest opposition party has elected a white leader, sparking concerns about potential alienation of… https://t.co/WRwQ4wPBtH 21 hours ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News South Africa’s largest opposition party has elected a white leader, sparking concerns about potential alienation of… https://t.co/g7ZG1JJ3II 22 hours ago

Planet_101FM

Planet FM Uyo South Africa’s largest opposition party elects John Steenhuisen as their leader, as he vows to take the centre-righ… https://t.co/vbUQvT0Kdj 23 hours ago

jazmasigan_2

Jaz Veilor RT @AFPAfrica: South Africa's largest opposition party elected John Steenhuisen as their leader, who vowed to take the centre-right Democra… 1 day ago

johnmichaelkim1

john michael kim South Africa's largest opposition party elects white leader https://t.co/KkbVcQTaVa 1 day ago