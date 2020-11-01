Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara takes early lead in election

WorldNews Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Ivory Coast’s Ouattara takes early lead in electionABIDJAN (Reuters) – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara took a strong early lead on Sunday as he seeks a third term in an election that has been marked by deadly violence, winning all 20 of the voting districts that were announced by the electoral commission. Ouattara, 78, won at least 99% of the vote in eight of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest

Ivory Coast votes for president after unrest 01:33

 Ivory Coast went to the polls despite opposition calls for a boycott and weeks of clashes. President Alassane Ouattara wants a third term, his opponents are crying foul. Lucy Fielder reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alassane Ouattara Alassane Ouattara President of the Ivory Coast (2010–present)

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara declared presidential election winner with 95 percent of vote [Video]

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara declared presidential election winner with 95 percent of vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:08Published
Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term [Video]

Ivory Coast’s electoral commission confirms Ouattara’s landslide bid for third term

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:21Published
Ivory Coast’s turnout confirms Ouattara’s landslide win despite opposition’s refusal to recognise [Video]

Ivory Coast’s turnout confirms Ouattara’s landslide win despite opposition’s refusal to recognise

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:34Published
Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says [Video]

Ivory Coast’s Ouattara re-elected for 3rd term after contested presidential vote, commission says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:18Published

Ivory Coast election: Alassane Ouattara wins amid boycott

 Alassane Ouattara wins a controversial third term in an election marred by protests and clashes.
BBC News

Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Country in West Africa


Abidjan Abidjan City and district of Ivory Coast

Opposition cries foul as Ivory Coast president wins a third term

 Abidjan — Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27% of the vote, the electoral commission announced..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls [Video]

Tensions high as Ivory Coast votes in presidential polls

At least 30 killed in violence ahead of polls as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in office.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest [Video]

Ivory Coast risks status as business hub amid fears of unrest

The country was seen as the best business destination in the region, but the upcoming election has sparked fears that political rivalries could again boil over into violence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published
Treasure Coast voter turnout among highest in Florida [Video]

Treasure Coast voter turnout among highest in Florida

Early voting and mail-in ballots cast for the November election have been strong across the Treasure Coast.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Ivory Coast President Wins Third Term in Disputed Vote

 Electoral officials said Alassane Ouattara won Saturday’s vote in a landslide but his opponents boycotted the election after he defied constitutional term...
NYTimes.com

Ivory Coast president wins 3rd term after disputed election, as fears of violence persist

 Ivory Coast's electoral commission said Tuesday that President Alassane Ouattara has overwhelmingly won a third term in office after his two main opponents...
CBC.ca

Ivory Coast President Moves Closer to Clinching Third Term  

 Ivory Coast opposition leaders pursue alternative government as the president moves closer to claiming a third term 
VOA News


Tweets about this

BabaLuhaso

安偉傑 RT @StandardKenya: Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has won a third term in office with 94.27 per cent of the vote after a bitter e… 16 minutes ago

willoftzeentch

🐦🦚 פויגל 🦚🐦 RT @democracynow: At Least 12 People Killed in Ivory Coast in Election Day Violence https://t.co/ayKmbJihr0 53 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Ivory Coast President Ouattara wins re-election to third term: Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisio… https://t.co/iSGjKVBJCj 1 hour ago

IntroExpresSive

Expressive Introvert🇨🇮✨🌚 RT @IamAbdi5: From Tanzania to Guinea to Ivory Coast elections across Africa are marked by violence, civilian casualties, widespread vote r… 1 hour ago

HeraldPE

HeraldLIVE Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27% of the vote, the e… https://t.co/ut0GGgfdXa 1 hour ago

JFJustice

JFJustice Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27 percent of the vote… https://t.co/tTeHq5pby5 1 hour ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Ouattara’s election victory could risk Ivory Coast’s stability Opposition boycott and widespread violence mean Ouat… https://t.co/FmsuiOcoO9 2 hours ago

_alex_santos

Alex Santos At Least 12 People Killed in Ivory Coast in Election Day Violence https://t.co/vIl4lBNL90 via @democracynow 2 hours ago