Eden Hazard ends goal drought as Real Madrid thrash Huesca
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Real Madrid stormed to a 4-1 win over Huesca, with Eden Hazard netting his first LaLiga goal in over a year. The Belgium international opened the scoring before Karim Benzema struck twice, with Federico Valverde also adding his name to the scoresheet. Real bounced back from two successive defeats with a comfortable victory against a Huesca side who remain...
