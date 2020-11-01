Global  
 

Eden Hazard ends goal drought as Real Madrid thrash Huesca

Sunday, 1 November 2020
Eden Hazard ends goal drought as Real Madrid thrash HuescaReal Madrid stormed to a 4-1 win over Huesca, with Eden Hazard netting his first LaLiga goal in over a year. The Belgium international opened the scoring before Karim Benzema struck twice, with Federico Valverde also adding his name to the scoresheet. Real bounced back from two successive defeats with a comfortable victory against a Huesca side who remain...
Eden Hazard ends goal drought as Real Madrid thrash Huesca

