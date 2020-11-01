Eden Hazard ends goal drought as Real Madrid thrash Huesca

footballaxis.com EDEN HAZARD scored an impressive goal on his return from injury in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Huesca, ending a 392-… https://t.co/4IzR50KzVx 11 hours ago FourFourTwo .@realmadrid stormed to a 4-1 win over Huesca, with @hazardeden10 netting his first @LaLigaEN goal in over a year. https://t.co/fCDQ6AuIRr 12 hours ago The Field No wins in four for Barcelona, but Real Madrid are top of #LaLiga https://t.co/5h9mxSgTCR 16 hours ago The Abuja Times Eden Hazard ends long wait for goal in Real Madrid rout, Neto gaffe in Barca draw https://t.co/Ep90a6zHbK 16 hours ago scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #LaLiga Barcelona have now gone four games without a win and sit 12th in the league table. https://t.co/5h9mxSyuup 19 hours ago The Field #LaLiga Barcelona have now gone four games without a win and sit 12th in the league table. https://t.co/5h9mxSyuup 19 hours ago PA Dugout Real Madrid stormed to a 4-1 win over Huesca, with Eden Hazard netting his first LaLiga goal in over a year https://t.co/2oyQjmroy2 20 hours ago ARNEWS360 La Liga: Eden Hazard ends 1-year goal drought as Madrid beat Huesca 4-1 https://t.co/UxFm7jZO1C 1 day ago