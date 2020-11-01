Global  
 

King declares 'love' for all, calls Thailand 'land of compromise'

Bangkok Post Sunday, 1 November 2020
His Majesty the King called Thailand the "land of compromise" in unprecedented comments Sunday, during which the once-unapproachable monarch declared "love" for all Thais after months of protests calling for reform to the monarchy.
