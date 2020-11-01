Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on return from COVID-19 in Juventus win
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on return from COVID-19 in Juventus win
Monday, 2 November 2020 (
43 minutes ago
)
Ronaldo lead Juventus to a 4-1 Serie A win at Spezia.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Spezia 1-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice after Covid-19 recovery
Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.
BBC Sport
10 hours ago
Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19 as Juventus win at Spezia
Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.
BBC News
10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on return from coronavirus in Juventus win
Indian Express
9 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Facebook
Democratic Party
Turkey
Greece
Texas
Halloween
Republican Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tropical Storm Eta
Thanksgiving
Prince William
Mahomes
Tua Tagovailoa
Lamar Jackson
WORTH WATCHING
Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows
AG William Barr Has Pro-Trump Protesters Show Up On His Doorstep
Stocks suffer biggest weekly decline since March
Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake