Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on return from COVID-19 in Juventus win

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Spezia 1-4 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice after Covid-19 recovery Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.

BBC Sport 10 hours ago



Ronaldo scores twice on return from Covid-19 as Juventus win at Spezia Substitute Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his return after two weeks out with Covid-19 as Juventus secure victory at Serie A rookies Spezia.

BBC News 10 hours ago



Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on return from coronavirus in Juventus win

Indian Express 9 hours ago





Tweets about this