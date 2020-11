You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming opens up on what went wrong for CSK



Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published 1 week ago Will hurt for some time: KL Rahul after KXIP out of IPL 2020



Kings XI Punjab's chances for qualifying for play-offs of IPL 2020 were ended on November 01 after Chennai Super Kings, which is already out of the race for the play-offs, defeated the KL Rahul-led.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago IPL 2020: CSK head coach showers praises on 'key player' Ruturaj Gaikwad



Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is pleased from the performance of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played knocks of 62 runs in today's match and helped CSK win the match.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 1 week ago