You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2 minor girls allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Jalore, police register case



The Rajasthan Police has registered a case of alleged rape of two minor girls in Jalore. "We have registered a case based on a complaint by victims' family members. 4 teams have been dispatched in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 2 weeks ago Illegal weapons factory busted in Rajasthan



An Illegal arms factory was busted by police in Rajasthan's Tonk. Two persons have been arrested in this connection and several machines and equipments to make country made pistols have been seized by.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published 3 weeks ago Temple priest allegedly set ablaze in Rajasthan



A temple priest succumbed to his injuries last night after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this