Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, who appeared in 'The Kids Are All Right,' shot and killed in Texas
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Eddie Hassell, who appeared in the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," has died after being shot in Texas. He was 30.
