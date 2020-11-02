DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore best XI - DC vs RCB LIVE at 7:30 PM
Monday, 2 November 2020 () DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, RCB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Delhi...
After losing three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ace batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt terrible. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31). "It's a terrible feeling. That's...
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch..
After suffering 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that losing matches back to back is not an easy thing,..
Mumbai Indians players left team hotel in Abu Dhabi for game in Dubai against Delhi Capitals on October 31. Mumbai Indians (MI) have already secured a spot in playoffs. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC)..