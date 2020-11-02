DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore best XI - DC vs RCB LIVE at 7:30 PM

SRH vs RCB: 'Plan was to bowl wicket to wicket', says Sandeep Sharma on his performance



SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago

IPL 2020: Trying to keep the team together, says Kaif on DC losing 4 straight matches



After suffering 9-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31, Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that losing matches back to back is not an easy thing,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago