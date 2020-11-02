U.K.'s Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party
Monday, 2 November 2020 () The new party will back a policy of focused protection from the coronavirus for only the most vulnerable, and allow the rest of the population to develop herd immunity, according to Farage.
