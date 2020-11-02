U.K.'s Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party

Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'



Courtesy: YouTube - Donald J Trump US President Donald Trump invited BrexitParty founder Nigel Farage on stage during a campaign rally in Goodyear,Arizona introducing him as "one of the most powerful.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 4 days ago

Farage praises 'bravest' Trump at Arizona rally



"This is the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life," the Brexit Party leader says of the US president. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:45 Published 4 days ago