Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.K.'s Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party

Hindu Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The new party will back a policy of focused protection from the coronavirus for only the most vulnerable, and allow the rest of the population to develop herd immunity, according to Farage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men' [Video]

Donald Trump introduces Nigel Farage as one of Europe’s 'most powerful men'

Courtesy: YouTube - Donald J Trump US President Donald Trump invited BrexitParty founder Nigel Farage on stage during a campaign rally in Goodyear,Arizona introducing him as "one of the most powerful..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Farage praises 'bravest' Trump at Arizona rally [Video]

Farage praises 'bravest' Trump at Arizona rally

"This is the single most resilient and bravest person I have ever met in my life," the Brexit Party leader says of the US president.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:45Published
Sir Ed Davey: We are still the pro-European party [Video]

Sir Ed Davey: We are still the pro-European party

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says his party still needs to be clearthat they are pro-European. He says the party needs to push for the closestrelationship possible with European neighbours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party seeks name change

 Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has applied to the Electoral Commission to change its name to Reform UK.
Belfast Telegraph

Farage hails Trump as ‘bravest person I have ever met’ during Arizona rally

 Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage has described Donald Trump as “the bravest person I have ever met” as he appeared on stage alongside the US president at a...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this