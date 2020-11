You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources KC metro election officials weigh in on security of votes



One of the biggest questions surrounding the 2020 presidential election has become, β€œIs my vote secure?” 41 Action News took that question to local and state election officials to get some answers. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 03:36 Published 2 hours ago Top 10 Contested Elections In History



All's fair in love and politics. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most infamous and consequential cases in which election results were challenged by one or more candidates. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:57 Published 7 hours ago KS 3rd District candidates make final push ahead of election



The lead up to Election Day is a little different this cycle. Candidates for the Kansas 3rd District are campaigning in different styles. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:45 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this